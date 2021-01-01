Drifter Hell Hound Big Flash Series 6” Glidebait

You’ll love the control you get fishing with the Drifter® Hell Hound™ Big Flash Series 6”. This glidebait can be worked slow, fast, steady or erratically to give you the results that you desire. Easy to use and made of 100% nearly indestructible solid ABS plastic, this bait rocks back and forth as it descends when stopped during retrieval to trigger some fish action. Get out on the water with the Drifter Hell Hound Big Flash Series 6”. FEATURES: Realistic hard plastic glidebait Length: 6.75” Weight: 3.4 oz. 100% nearly indestructible, solid ABS plastic Model: HH 6-605