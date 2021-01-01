Drippin melanin Lips Women Born In February Zodiac Birthday Tote Bag

These lips themed clothing for women featuring a simple graphic design of a pair of lips in African colors . Supporting BLM. Makes a perfect birthday gift for a mom, daughter, friend or relative. Say Happy Birthday to a Black Queen in this, and stand proud These gifts for birthday months items are gonna make you smile. These zodiac gifts for queens or princesses r are super cute. Featuring a pair of pan africa lips that are melting, for every black queen out there. Very bougie and the perfect present. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.