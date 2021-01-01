Saturday Knight Drive A Stick 2-pc. Hand Towel, One Size , Black

Add extra fun and whimsy to the Halloween season with this decorative 2-piece hand towel set. Made of soft cotton velour it features striped dobby trim along the hem and "i can drive a stick" embroidery with a broom and moon. Can be used in the bath or kitchen, and also makes a fun gift. Shop coordinating items to complete the look; sold separately. SKL home by Saturday knight ltd. Brings personality, fun, and flair to the most intimate spaces in your home with products ranging from bath accessories and shower curtains to towels, curtains, and beyond. Whether your style is upbeat and modern or classic and cozy, SKL home provides a look to complement almost any dï¿½cor. Combining 40+ yearsï¿½ experience, global design inspiration, and premium fabrications, SKL home continues to lead the way in home accessories.# Pieces In Set: 2Included: 2 16x25 Inch Hand Towel(s)Fabric Content: 100% CottonCare: Tumble Dry, Machine WashDecor Styles: CasualFabric Weight: Lightweight (300-449 Gsm)Country of Origin: Imported