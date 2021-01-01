Drive from Citizen Womens Crystal Accent Rose Goldtone Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch Em0233-51a, One Size

Share your fashionable point of view starting with this hip watch with 64 crystals on the pink gold-tone stainless steel case. A sleek pink gold-tone stainless steel bracelet and a silver dial dotted with 6 crystals. Featuring our Eco-Drive technology – powered by light, any light. Never needs a battery. Caliber number E031.Included: 1 Watch(es)Features: Water Resistant, Crystal AccentBattery Type: Lithium CellsJewelry Closure: Fold Over ClaspPower Source: EcodriveWatch Movement: QuartzWater Resistance: 30mBand Color: Rose GoldtoneDial Color: Silver ToneMetal Color: Rose ToneCase Thickness: 9mmCase Width: 34mmWatch Band Length: 7 InchBand Content: Stainless SteelCase Materials: 100% Stainless SteelBand Width: 16mmCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: Imported