" Never Underestimate An Old Man Who's Also A Drone Pilot! "- If you are someone who is a drone pilot operator and loves selfiedrone to catch the most perfect memories then catch the perfect videos for your content! If you love drone camera, drone mini, drone accessories, and loves quadcopter RC, then this is a perfect drone design for you! This is also perfect for gifts for your family, friends and relatives! Grab it now! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem