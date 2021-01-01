Lafayette 148 New York Drop Stitch V-Neck Short-Sleeve Silk-Blend Sweater

Short-sleeve sweater with a drop stitch sequin silk design. V-neck Cap sleeves Pullover style Cotton/silk/nylon/polyester Dry clean Imported of Italian fabric SIZE & FIT About 24.25" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 6'1" tall, 37" bust, 30.5" waist, 37" hips Model is wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND Named after its original address, Lafayette 148 New York was founded in 1996 with the intention to create an inclusive line of beautifully crafted clothing for women. The labels sophisticated designs are a result of top-of-the-line fabrics, clean silhouettes and superior craftsmanship. Designer Lifestyle - Lafayette 148 > Lafayette 148 New York > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Lafayette 148 New York. Color: Honeynut. Size: XL.