Drop The Beet Proud Vegan Veganism Vegetarian Healthy T-Shirt

Drop The Beet - This shows a vegetable ideal for beet lovers on a healthy living. A gift for proud vegans living on veganism and a meatless diet. Awesome vegan outfit to wear on World Vegan Day and rock the vegan lifestyle. Are you environmentally conscious? Kind to every kind? Do you promote veganism and healthy living? If yes, then this vegan design is for you. A present for vegetarians who runs on veggies. Perfect vegan clothing for health conscious people out there. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem