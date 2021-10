Heroin are at epidemic proportion in the United States. Families from all walks of life have felt the sting of heroin whether in their own family or that of a friend. This is a great recovery tshirt or tshirt to your stance again heroin usage Don't Be Ashamed To Tell Your Story. It Will Inspire Others T-Shirt. Perfect gift for Christmas, a birthday or any day. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem