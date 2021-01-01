Drunk in love Drunk Just Drunk Alcohol Wine Beer Fun T-Shirt

I've been drinking about you. I have to drink over it. Don't think. Love I think of you. Good times & bad times, Wine & Beer Lovers. You're sad because friend / girlfriend has left you. Breakup, heartbreak. Stay strong, give me wine. Great gift for wine lovers. Beer Lovers Winetasting. Red wine, rose wine, white wine. Whether Riesling, Pinot Grigio, Weißburgundy, Merlot, Primitivo, Dornfelder, Wine spritzer, etc. Tchin Chin Salute! In Vino Veritas! Drink responsibly! Beer and whiskey Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem