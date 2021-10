When your outfit needs a bit of extra spark, look no further than these chic stud earrings. Featuring a delicate gold frame with encrusted shimmering quartz to bring instant glamour to any look. Pair with a light knit and denim to take your look up a few notches, or complement a little black dress for a special occasion. Material: Druzy Quartz, Base MetalMeasures: 0.5" *Limit exposure to water, perfume or body cream.