Dr. Dennis Gross Drx Spectralite™ Faceware Pro: This high-tech mask uses red and blue LED light to help minimize lines, clear breakouts, calm redness, and rejuvenate tired skin. Red light stimulates collagen, while blue targets blemishes and future breakouts—a miracle combination for supercharging your complexion. The mask has three settings, and it’s brilliant on all skin types, from oily to sensitive. Skin types: normal, dry, combination and oily Patented design Adjustable head for Universal fit System includes: SpectraLite™ FaceWare Pro USB charging cord Storage bag User manual Need help figuring out where to add this into your routine? Have a specific question? Send a message over to beautyconcierge@goop. com.