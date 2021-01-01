Made from waterproof, ultra-durable TPU-backed polyester fabric, the Simms® Dry Creek Boat Bag is a reliable storage solution for your tackle. This bag features a customizable interior with adjustable dividers and multiple lash points that secure the bag to boats and vehicles. In addition, the magnetized catch and release buckle keeps the lid securely closed even when it is unzipped. FEATURES: Waterproof, ultra-durable TPU-backed polyester fabric Magnetized catch and release buckle keeps lid securely closed even when unzipped Overhanging compression molded lid keeps rain and spray out when zipper is open Customizable interior with adjustable dividers Multiple lash points for secure tie down to boats and vehicles Capacity: 40 L Dimensions: 16” x 9.25” x 8.5”