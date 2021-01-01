Nike Dry Miler Top Long Sleeve

Settle into a distance-eating stride with the lightweight, highly breathable performance of the Nike Dry Miler Long Sleeve running shirt. Slim fit hugs the body while still leaving room for movement. Dri-FIT technology wicks perspiration away from the body and towards the surface where it can evaporate. Crew neckline. Long-sleeve coverage. Mesh back panel increases breathability and cooling. Flat seams reduce chafing and irritation. Reflective elements increase visibility in low-light conditions. Droptail hem. 100% polyester. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 29 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.