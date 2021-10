What it is: A shampoo that gently cleanses and moisturizes dry, brittle hair. What it does: The deeply hydrating formula features buriti oil to help replenish your locks, leaving them with a silky, shiny look. It's infused with a blend of bergamot, lavender and ginger lily for a fragrant finish. How to use: Massage into wet hair. Rinse. Receive a free pump with your purchase of a 33.8 oz. bottle Safe for color-treated hair Cruelty-free