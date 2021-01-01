Redken Dry Shampoo Paste 05

Dry Shampoo Paste 05 - Introducing Redken's first-ever dry shampoo in a styling paste. This Dry Shampoo Paste provides mild, reworkable hold while absorbing oil and impurities from the hair. Benefits Absorbs oil and impurities from the hair while providing undone texture and root lift >1/2 dry shampoo and 1/2 styling paste Absorbs oils and impurities Creates undone texture and root lift Formula provides mild, reworkable control and hold Can be styled and re-styled again throughout the day - Dry Shampoo Paste 05