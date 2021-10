Dry Shampoo Powder 02 With Charcoal - Redken's Dry Shampoo Powder 02 is a non-dulling, loose powder dry shampoo with Charcoal that absorbs oil and impurities from the hair while adding volume at the root area. Benefits Absorbs oil and impurities while adding volume at the root area Non-dulling, loose powder Provides mild control Refresh styles Hair is left feeling light and clean with added volume - Dry Shampoo Powder 02 With Charcoal