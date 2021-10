Oribe 2.2 oz. Dry Texturizing Spray Bigger, better, full-on glamorous hair. This invisible dry hair spray builds in incredible volume and sexy texture. Patented polymers absorb oil at roots, leaving you with just-styled hair for days (and nights). Shake. Spray where you want volume and style. A brilliant alternative to dry shampoo. 2.2 oz./ 75 mL Now available in travel size. Designer About Oribe: Celebrity hairstylist Oribe Canales has influenced iconic hairstyles through fashion magazine pho.