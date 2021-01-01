Stainless steel case with a white leather strap. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Silver dial with luminous grey hands and index hour markers. Arabic numerals appear at the 3, 9 and 12 o'clock positions. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Date display at the 6 o'clock position. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 30 minute and 1/10th of a second. ETA caliber G15.211 quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 34.50 mm. Case thickness: 11 mm. Deployment clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: chronograph, date, hour, minute, second. Ds Podium Chronograph Series. Sport watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Certina DS Podium Chronograph Silver Dial Ladies Watch C025.217.16.017.00.