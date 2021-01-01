Stainless steel case with a red leather strap. Fixed stainless steel bezel with an inlaid red ring. Red dial with silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Arabic numerals appear at the 3, 9 and 12 o'clock positions. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Date display at the 6 o'clock position. ETA caliber F06.111 quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 36 mm. Case thickness: 7 mm. Band width: 13 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. DS Queen Series. Casual watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Certina DS Queen Quartz Red Dial Ladies Watch C018.210.16.427.00.