Beyerdynamic DT 1990 Pro Headphones Kit + Antlion ModMic USB Uni/Omni Boom Mic

Bundle Includes: Beyerdynamic DT 1990 Pro Open-back Studio Headphones, Antlion Audio ModMic USB Switchable Uni/Omni Boom Mic, 4oz. Headphone Cleaner, 4oz. Microphone Sanitizer, and Cleaning Kit. The Beyerdynamic DT 1990 Pro Headphones are great for editing, mixing, and mastering. Its 45mm Tesla neodymium drivers deliver powerful lows, detailed mids, smooth highs, and also includes two sets of earpads with different sonic characteristics (analytical and balanced). The ModMic USB features two mics in one device. With a single switch, you can choose between the noise-canceling unidirectional cardioid capsule or the omnidirectional capsule for enhanced quality. The USB-powered ModMic is specifically designed to capture vocals, suited for use in broadcasts, streams, or web chatting. It works with most USB devices, including Windows, Mac, Linux devices, and the PlayStation 4.