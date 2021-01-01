DTR410 Digital OnSite TwoWay Radio

Allows other DTR radios on same group ID and channel to communicate. Gives extra-long battery life - up to 14.5 hours of operation per full charge. Uses contrast adjustment and backlight timer and provides battery gauge. Meets military 810 C, D, E, and F specifications for shock, vibration, water, dust and temperature extremes. Stores recent call list - up to last 20 transmissions. 900 MHz ISM license-free band with a 1 watt transmitter capable of coverage of up to 300,000 sq. ft. or 25 floors Lithium-ion battery provides extra-long battery life, with up to 14.5 hours of operation per full charge Rugged unit meets military 810 C, D, E, and F specifications for shock, vibration, water, dust and temperature extremes Full-graphic backlit display with contrast adjustment, backlight timer, and provides battery gauge Digital group call capabilities include public-group calling up