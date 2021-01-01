PCA Skin Dual Action Redness Relief Facial Serum, 1 oz

For the best sensitive skin care, get PCA Skin Dual Action Redness Relief Facial Serum. This corrective formula improves your skin when it is red and hurting, and it also provides long-term relief. The product acts immediately, helps longer, and soothes. As soon as this serum contacts your skin, the redness and inflammation begin to disappear. This long-lasting product then improves the skin's barrier function so that the skin encounters less redness and sensitivity. Enjoy the calming and soothing sensation.