This formula can be applied both wet for maximum all-day coverage or dry for light finishes and touch-ups. Palladio Dual Wet & Dry Foundation Everlasting Tan - Womens Palladio Face Makeup - We always offer the largest selection of Professional hair and beauty products and latest in Salon Services to our customers. That's why we carry over 500 shades of nail polish, over 100 styles of hair brushes, and thousands of beauty related products. You can always save an additional 10% off all products, With the discount already reflected in our low prices.