Meet our newest edition to the lineup. DUB is a style-forward straight leg that's roomy throughout and hits just above the ankle. For the guy who keeps up with trends, and wants to be comfortable while doing it. Hyde is a vintage-inspired mid indigo wash with classic silver hardware and khaki stitching. This product is treated with HeiQ Viroblock, a groundbreaking anti-microbial treatment that turns textiles into germ-fighting surfaces. It all happens at a microscopic level so you won't notice it on your clothes, and it's built to withstand 30 gentle washes. How It Feels: Classic is a mid-weight, strong hold denim that combines innovative fibers and cotton to create ultimate low-impact jean that looks vintage but feels modern. It has a supple and slightly firm feel still being breathable and slightly stretchy.