Duke Two-Handle Fleshing Tool, steel

Easily clean all your skins with the Duke Traps® 2-Handle Fleshing Tool. This large scraping tool has an 8-inch, beveled blade that helps remove fat and flesh from your pelts while a double handle design gives you precise grip and control. The Fleshing Tool has a durable steel blade that holds its edge but can be sharpened easily at any time to ensure you always get the best performance when preparing your skins. FEATURES: Easily prepare your own pelts 8” beveled blade on inside curve Removes stuck-on fat and flesh from inside of pelt Double wood handles for precise grip and control Durable steel blade can be sharpened when needed Model: PP8