FAITHFULL THE BRAND Dulcia Mini Dress in Yellow. - size S (also in L, M, XL, XS) 100% rayon. Made in Indonesia. Hand wash. Unlined. Hidden side zipper closure. Smocked bust with front tie accent. Lightweight woven fabric. FAIB-WD357. FF1822-LRF. Scandinavia meets Australia with Faithfull the Brand. Creators Sarah-Jane Abrahams and Helle Them-Enger marry simplicity with a laid-back spirit through a delightful collection of shorts, dresses, and must-have lazy day tops. The pair's designs are all hand-sewn and hand-printed, lending each piece a unique character. By imbuing this respect for design with a signature bohemian vibe, Faithfull creates clothes for girls who chase their dreams and the sun.