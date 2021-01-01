Dump Him & Say I Am The American Dream Be like Britney T-Shirt

Inspired by this Britney Style I Am The American Dream, this says what most girlfriends want to say to their friends when things are good and to be worn to celebrate the end of bad relationships, when you "Dump Him" with this retro 80's Britney fan design Great for someone who has ended or looking for a new relationship, or is just feeling great about dating in general. Present for a friend, gift for a girl on the rebound. This I am the American dream meme design is great birthday or Christmas gift. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem