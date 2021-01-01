Dune Hi-Cut Bikini Bottom

Miss Mandalay has become the go-to swimwear and lingerie label for fashion-conscious busty women. The UK-based brand caters to shoppers craving something cooler and cuter than her typical offerings, with a great technical fit., Style Number: DUN04VHL Make a splash in this chic hi-cut bikini bottom, Low-rise waistband with cheeky rear coverage, Quality stretch microfiber Average Figure,Microfiber,Microfiber Nylon,Nylon,Spandex,NotMaternity,MissMandalayDune,Bikini,BikiniHipster,CombinedBriefsAll,Hi-cut Brief,HasNonStandardBraSizes,Swimwear