Wizards Of The Coast Dungeon Master Graphic T-Shirt. Step into the world of your imagination to battle monsters, explore haunted castles, and discover hidden treasures with this officially licensed Dungeons & Dragons t-shirt! The world’s most popular and inclusive role-playing game, Dungeons & Dragons, has captivated audiences with tales of heroism and epic D&D tees, tanks, and more! Are you a Mind Flayer? Because no one can get this t-shirt out of their head!