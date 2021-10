Funny Dungeon Meowster cat pun gift for gaming nerds who love cats and kittens, RPG gaming, and tabletop games. Cute nerdy kitten cat adventurer with D20 polyhedral dice exploring dungeons and slay dragons. Great geeky Christmas gift and birthday gift for epic gamer boys and girls who love RPG gaming and table top games. Awesome geeky gift idea for nerd dads and nerd moms who loves role playing. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem