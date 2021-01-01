The Petzl Duo Z2 Headlamp is a waterproof headlamp for caving as well as orienteering and cycling. This headlamp is durable for holding up against rough, tough environments. The powerful lamp boasts 430 lumens in BOOST mode and won't slow down when the weather is wet or you're exploring near water, offering waterproof in 1 meter for 30 minutes (fresh water). Features of the Petzl Duo Z2 Headlamp Four lighting modes, plus BOOST, to adapt lighting to any situation Very rugged and waterproof Safety and comfort when traveling in a group, thanks to the FACE2FACE anti-glAre function Reliability and ergonomics Adaptable to any type of helmet PRO ADAPT adhesive plates Powerful, waterproof and durable headlamp, featuring FACE2FACE anti-glAre function