From coloplast

Durable Bluetooth Speaker Portable Wireless with HiFi Stereo Sound 20Hour Playtime Builtin Mic IPX6 Waterproof for Outdoor Camping Black

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Compact and Powerful: Super-portable Bluetooth speaker delivers powerful sound and robust bass through an advanced 5W driver and passive subwoofer. Extensive Connectivity: Utilizes Bluetooth 4.2 technology of a 33ft connection range. Compatible with Bluetooth enabled devices such as iPhone, iPod, iPad, Andriod Smartphones, Tablets, Computers and More. Multifunctional and Widely Use: AUX capability - Through the 3.5mm audio cable it can also connect any music device without Bluetooth. Long-lasting Playing Time: Building-in 2200mAh battery supplies 8 hours of continuous playtime on a single charge. Retail Package contains - 1x -M8 bluetooth speaker; 1x 3.5mm Audio Cable; 1 x Charging Cable. 1 x Useral manual; 1 x Warranty Card.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com