Original GM Factory Parts. Works for 2002 to 2016 Suburban, Yukon, Escalade, Uplander, Tahoe, Acadia, Enclave, Pontiac Montana SV6, Terraza, Relay, Equinox, Silverado, Outlook, Traverse, and Denali. Adjustable for Optimal Comfort and Fit. IR digital technology for vehicles with one or two DVD player in their car (also known as 'Two Channel'). Fold flat design for easy storage. Premium Infrared Wireless Headphones by Cadillac. Please note, these will not work on 2017 and newer vehicles.