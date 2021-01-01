DXFRS800 2 Watt Heavy Duty Walkie Talkies - Waterproof, Shock Resistant, Long Range & Rechargeable Two-Way Radio with VOX

LIMITED LIFETIME only valid by authorized resellers LONGER RANGE COMMUNICATION Two watts of power provide up to 300 000 sq ft / 25 floors of long distance signal range with 2 662 channel combinations 22 PRESET CHANNELS Channels are preset with privacy codes to minimize unwanted interference from others WATERPROOF & DUSTPROOF - IP67 STANDARD Complete protection from dust and withstand water immersion for 30-minutes in 1-meter deep water SHOCK RESISTANT Can withstand 2-meter drop plus rugged anti-slip design 180 DEGREE SWIVEL HOLSTER Allows to rotate sideways for multiple positions VOX - VOICE-ACTIVATED TRANSMISSION For easy & safe hands free communication Included Components: Headsets (4)