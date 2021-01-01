DXFRS800 2 Watt Heavy Duty Walkie Talkies Waterproof Shock Resistant Long Range Rechargeable TwoWay Radio with VOX 2 Pack

LIMITED LIFETIME WARRANTY: Warranty only valid by authorized resellers. LONGER RANGE COMMUNICATION: Two watts of power provide up to 300,000 sq. ft. / 25 floors of long distance signal range with 2,662 channel combinations. 22 PRESET CHANNELS: Channels are preset with privacy codes to minimize unwanted interference from others. WATERPROOF & DUSTPROOF - IP67 STANDARD: Complete protection from dust and withstand water immersion for 30-minutes in 1-meter deep water. SHOCK RESISTANT: Can withstand 2-meter drop plus rugged anti-slip design. 180 DEGREE SWIVEL HOLSTER: Allows to rotate sideways for multiple positions. VOX - VOICE-ACTIVATED TRANSMISSION: For easy & safe hands free communication. Included Components: Walkie Talkie (2), Charging Cable, Batteries (2);Belt Clip (2)