Dy Cute Bunny Face Floral Happy Easter Day Tote Bag

Cute Bunny Face Floral Glasses Easter Day . Cute design for rabbit lovers, pet owners, bunny parent or who love bunnies. Great for Easter outfit or to celebrate Spring! Unique design for Rabbit enthusiasts. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.