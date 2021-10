Dyed blue lapis adds the perfect punch of color to create one-of-a-kind rectangular drop earrings that reflect your unique sense of style and beauty.Metal: Sterling silverStones: Dyed blue lapisBack: WireDimensions: .64x1.25" longCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: ImportedGemstones may be treated and may require special care. Jewelry photos are enlarged to show detail. Disclaimer: Metal may be rhodium plated to enhance appearance and reduce tarnishing.