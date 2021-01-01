Michael Kors Dylan Chronograph Black Dial Mens Watch MK8184

Rose gold-tone stainless steel case with a black rubber strap. Fixed rose gold-tone bezel. Black dial with luminous hands and index hour markers. An Arabic numeral marks the 12 o'clock position. Minute markers. 24 hour markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date appears at the 6 o'clock position. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 60 seconds, 30 minutes and 24 hours. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Textured rose gold-tone crown. Solid case back. Case diameter: 45 mm. Round case shape. Band width: 29 mm. Band length: mens standard. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: hours, minutes, seconds, calendar. Fashion watch style. Michael Kors Dylan Chronograph Black Dial Black Rubber Mens Watch MK8184.