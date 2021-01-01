Versace Dylan Turquoise Gift Set. Sensual, young, and fresh, the new Dylan Turquoise fragrance balances the effervescent exuberance of zesty mandarin and primofiore lemon with hints of wood and musk. The vibrant notes are complemented with fruity accents of blackcurrant and guava, as well as jasmine and freesia floral tones. A twist on the brand heritage, the elegant bottle has curved lines reminiscent of a Greek amphora, refreshed in a crystalline turquoise tone. Versace Dylan Turquoise Gift Set Item # 70216014US Set Includes: 3.4 oz Eau de Toilette Spray, 1 oz Eau de Toilette Spray Retail $110 / Value $168