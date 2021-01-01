From crayo
Crayo Dynamic Watch CRACR4804
Yellow metal case with a yellow leatherette strap. Fixed yellow bezel. Yellow dial with grey hands and Arabic numeral and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Round case shape, case size: 36 mm, case thickness: 9 mm. Band width: 19 mm. Buckle clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Casual watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Crayo Dynamic Watch CRACR4804.