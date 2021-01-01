Dysautonomia Awareness I Wear Turquoise For My Grandpa T-Shirt

This cute Dysautonomia Awareness design features a cute rainbows drawing in a beautiful turquoise colour palette with a heart in the center. Dysautonomia is a condition in which the autonomic nervous system is not properly working. This design is meant for someone to wear to show support for his or her grandpa with this unique design. It's great to wear on Dysautonomia awareness day or to any event, walk or run for autonomic dysfunction. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem