This Initial Necklace is part of the Ava Initial Series, an original Sequin design of the letter E. The look of malachite in rich green makes for beautiful contrast to the pave crystal details, chic & unique! Initial Necklaces give you so many options to add to your neck game. Whether you select your own monogram or letters to represent someone close to your heart, these necklaces are perfect for layering or as a standalone statement.