e.l.f. Big Mood Mega Volume & Lifting Mascara - Black - 2pk

A clean formulated volumizing and lifting mascara with a uniquely hourglass shaped brush head to give you big, bold lashes that command attention. Take on the world with #BigMoodEnergy, dramatic lashes, and all the confidence in just one swipe. The e.l.f. Big Mood Mega Volume and Lifting Mascara – 2 pack gives you that false lash vibe without smudging or flaking. For a bold look with definition, the brush head features an hourglass shape with intertwined bristles to load up your look with pigment while separating each lash. The clean, creamy formula is infused with jojoba wax to hold your lashes’ curl and always give you a smooth, effortless application. Why e.l.f. loves: •Plumps and lifts your lashes all day •Smooth, creamy formula infused with jojoba wax to hold lashes’ curl •Effortless application in one stroke •Hourglass-shaped brush head to separate and define lashes •Smudge- and flake-resistant formula •97percent of users saw bigger and bolder lashes, 100percent saw instant volume, 94percent saw lifted lashes -100percent saw a lengthening effect* Available in a full size single, double pack, and travel size. All e.l.f. products are free from phthalates, parabens, nonylphenol ethoxylates, triclosan, triclocarban, and hydroquinone. All skincare is also free from sulfates. Proud to be 100percent vegan and cruelty-free, worldwide. Because kindness is chic. *In a consumer perception study after 8 hours