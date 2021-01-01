2011 Allure Magazine Best of Beauty Award Winner! The e.l.f. Eyeshadow "C" Brush is a soft synthetic haired brush that is absorbent and can be used with wet or dry products. •Helps create the perfect smokey eye. •The medium sized brush gives more control for specific blending needs. •Use with powder eyeshadow product for color blending. •This cruelty-free brush is made with 100percent animal hair-free, synthetic bristles. For best results, clean or wipe brush after each use. Proud to be 100percent vegan and cruelty-free, worldwide. Because kindness is chic.