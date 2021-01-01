e.l.f. Hydrating Primer Serum MultiFunction Formula, 1.01 Fl Oz

Hydrating formula: this multi-function primer serum is hydrating, lightweight, fragrance-free and helps plump and prime your skin for makeup application. How to wear: apply a few drops and pat onto clean, dry skin. Blend evenly all over face and wait 30 seconds for formula to absorb into skin before applying makeup. Add 1-2 drops to your liquid foundation for a dewy finish. 100% cruelty-free & Vegan: proud to be 100% vegan and cruelty-free, worldwide. Because kindness is chic. Free from: all E.L.F. Products are 100% free from phthalates, parabens, nonylphenol, Ethoxylates, triclosan, triclocarban, and hydroquinone. Beauty for all: e.l.f. Cosmetics provides professional-quality products at get-real prices, because we believe beauty should be accessible to every eye, lip, and face.