e.l.f. Lash It Loud Mascara

Volume that hits all the high notes! The formula of e.l.f.’s Lash It Loud Volumizing Mascara has intensely rich pigments that easily coats lashes for a bigger and bolder look. The sleek flexible wand hugs every single lash with both vertical and horizontal bristles to amplify, define & add dimension. All e.l.f. products are free from phthalates, parabens, nonylphenol ethoxylates, triclosan, triclocarban, and hydroquinone. All skincare is also free from sulfates. Proud to be 100% vegan and cruelty-free, worldwide. Because kindness is chic.