e.l.f, Matte Putty Primer, Skin Perfecting, Lightweight, Oil-free formula, Mattifies, Absorbs Excess Oil, Fills in Pores and Fine Lines, Soft, Matte Finish, All-Day Wear, 0.74 Oz

Oil-free formula infused kaolin and white charcoal delivers a perfect matte finish. Velvety texture glides effortlessly over the skin, smoothing over imperfections for a poreless effect and the ultimate grip on your makeup. Apply a thin, even amount to moisturized skin prior to makeup application and allow to set for 30 seconds before applying foundation. Easy to carry and convenient for travel. Cruelty-free, vegan and 100% free from Phthalates, Parabens, Nonylphenol, Ethoxylates, Triclosan, Triclocarban, and Hydroquinone.