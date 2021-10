The e.l.f. Sunkissed Booster Drops supercharges your routine for an instant sun-kissed, healthy glow. Customize your radiance with these lightweight concentrated drops that can be used alone or added into any foundation, liquid, or cream. Infused with Vitamin E and Argan Oil for nourished skin.Proud to be 100% vegan and cruelty-free, worldwide. Because kindness is chic.