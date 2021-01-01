E7 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic Deep Bass Wireless Headphones Over Ear, Comfortable Protein Earpads, 30 Hours Playtime for.

The sound is crisp and strong at any volume, so you can be truly moved by your music as you move with it. Proprietary 40mm large-aperture drivers. Exceptional clarity throughout an extended frequency range, with deep, accurate bass response. Lightweight comfortable around-ear fit you can wear all day long. 90 swiveling earcups, professional protein earpad and headband material delivers more durability and comfort. On-Board Mic pulse remote for taking calls, volume control and switching up playlists. Frequency - 20Hz-20kHz 30 hours playtime at Bluetooth mode. 18-month warranty and friendly customer service. This one is the Non-noise cancelling version.