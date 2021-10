*Move comfortably through your work week with this durable slip-on! *Waterproof full-grain SPR leather upper with twin gore panels for fit *Slip-on style with nylon pull loops for easy on *AMP LT footbed with Memory Foam *Fiberglass shank for arch support *EVA midsole *Heat- chemical- abrasion- and slip-resistant dual-density EVA and Carbo-Tec rubber outsole *Ergo-fit safety toe is ASTM-F2413 rated *Meets ASTM-F2413 standard for electrical hazards